Mildred Jorgenson
Mildred Jorgenson

Dell Rapids - Mildred L. Jorgenson, 88, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 1-3:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. Masks are encouraged. Burial will follow visitation at the Dell Rapids Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mildred is survived by her children: Diana Jorgenson, Wentworth, Craig Jorgenson, Dell Rapids, and Brian Jorgenson, Dell Rapids; granddaughter, Hannah Jorgenson, Grand Junction, Colorado; step grandson, Hunter (Ashley) Weber, Hutchinson, Minnesota; sister, Verla (Ron) Thompson, Sioux Falls; brother, Alton (Delores) Tokheim, Dell Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman on May 31, 1993, infant daughter, Debra Ann; and sibling: Marilyn Graber and Ron Tokheim.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
