Mildred L. Larson



Armour - Armour - Mildred "Millie" Louise Larson, 91, died at Good Samaritan Center in Corsica on Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour. There will be a private family funeral service at a later date.



Mildred Louise Larson was born on December 13, 1928 in Rock County, MN to Willie A. and Julia (Edmundson) Eitreim. She was baptized at Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD on January 6, 1929 and confirmed on June 13, 1943. Millie graduated from high school in Beaver Creek, MN on May 23, 1946 and from General Beadle Teachers College in Madison, SD. On November 21, 1947, she married Robert C. Larson in Hills, MN. They moved to Armour, SD on August 10, 1954. Millie taught country school for 5 years and did the book work for their mink ranch for 60 years. Bob died on July 3, 2004. Millie was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, sang in the choir, and participated in Ladies Aide. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling with her husband to mink meetings. She moved to Prairie Villa in Armour on February 17, 2017 and to the Good Samaritan Center in Corsica on September 17, 2019. Millie died at the Good Samaritan Center on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 91.



She is survived by 4 children, Beverly (Gary) Menning of Armour, SD, Chuck (Joey) Larson of Sioux Falls, SD, Pam (Ted) McMahon of Gillette, WY, and Ron (Jena) Larson of Armour, SD, 2 brothers, Warren Eitreim of Parker, SD and Milton (MaryLou) Eitreim of Bella Vista, AR, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store