Mildred Schaeffer
Viborg, SD - Mildred Schaeffer, 90 of Viborg, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Viborg. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 PM.
Mildred was born on October 26, 1928 to Albert and Anna (Mutschelknaus) Muhmel near Scotland, SD. There she attended country school.
Mildred married Theodore R. Schaeffer on August 27, 1948. To this union 6 children were born; Linda, Carol, Donna, Roger, Bruce, and Bryan.
Mildred was a member of the Lions and Ladies Aid. Some of her favorite things to do were needle point, playing pinochle, playing the organ, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins. Mildred also loved to cook and drink coffee with her family and friends.
Mildred and Ted traveled together for many years. During the years of travel, they hosted 5 foreign exchange students. They grew close to those students, even attending one student's wedding in Japan. They enjoyed their time with their guests, learning about their culture and traditions.
Mildred will be missed. She is survived by her husband Ted; children Linda Schaeffer, Carol Thomas, Donna Dickson, Roger (Deb), Bruce (Helen), and Bryan (Gwen); 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Donna Muhmel, Elda Schaeffer, Arlene (Vern) Haase, and Donna Schaeffer; and brother-in-law LeRoy (Nancy) Schaeffer.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Anna; step-mother Minnie Muhmel; sisters Ethel (Elmer) Magstadt and Charlotte (Harold) Pankratz; brother Floyd Muhmel; and sons-in-law Joe Thomas and John Dickson.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for a project at the Rosehill Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 13, 2019