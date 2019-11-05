Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Mildred Starnes Obituary
Mildred Starnes

Sioux Falls - Mildred Irene Starnes, 98, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven (Sherri) Starnes and Richard (Pamela) Starnes all of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Berwin Kock of Grove, OK; five grandchildren, Meri Kock of Nashville, TN, Kari (Marc) Meyer of Concord, CA, Jessica (Jeramie) Sopko of Huron, SD, Jackelyn Medhaug of Britton, SD, and Joshua (Amanda) Starnes of Baltic, SD; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester "Stub" Starnes; daughter, Sherry Kock; sister, Dorothy Beck; and brother, Stephen Tucker Jr.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
