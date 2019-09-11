|
Miller Glanzer
Sioux Falls - Miller Walter Glanzer, 94, went to be with his Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bethany Home under the care of Avera Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W 41st St. Memorial service 11:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church, 1300 E 10th St.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to East Side Lutheran Church or the . Miller's family thanks Bethany Nursing Home and Avera Hospice for their wonderful care.
Miller is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Connie (Conrad) Carpenter of College Station, TX, LeAnn Long of Parker, CO, Keith (Donna) Glanzer of Spokane, WA, Lois (Jane) Benson of Manitou Springs, CO, Tyrone (Janet) Glanzer of Tonasket, WA, Wendy Sherman of Cedar City, UT, Timothy (Stephanie) Glanzer of Henderson, NV, and stepsons, Brad LaFleur of Georgetown, CO, Bruce LaFleur of Columbia, SC and Bob LaFleur of Gillette, WY; 28 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul P. and Mary (Hofer) Glanzer; 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019