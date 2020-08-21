1/1
Milo Hanzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milo Hanzen

Inwood, Iowa - Milo E. Hanzen, 87, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Public viewing, with no family present, will be held Sunday, August 23, from 2:00-5:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Inwood. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Milo is survived by his daughter, Tami Soukup (Lance Dieken); grandchildren, Mandy Haga, Nicole (Paul) Guse, Cory Soukup, and Drew Soukup; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Simone; special companion for the last happy years of his life, Shirley Cmela; sister-in-law, Barbara Lueck; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved