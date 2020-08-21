Milo Hanzen
Inwood, Iowa - Milo E. Hanzen, 87, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Public viewing, with no family present, will be held Sunday, August 23, from 2:00-5:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Inwood. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com
.
Milo is survived by his daughter, Tami Soukup (Lance Dieken); grandchildren, Mandy Haga, Nicole (Paul) Guse, Cory Soukup, and Drew Soukup; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Simone; special companion for the last happy years of his life, Shirley Cmela; sister-in-law, Barbara Lueck; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.