HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Milt Schavee
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Milt Schavee Obituary
Milt Schavee

Sioux Falls, SD - Milt Schavee, 80, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 28, 2019.

A memorial service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Family will be present for at 5:00 for visitation one hour prior to the service.

Milt is survived by his wife Cathy; five children: Yvette (Steve) Hinrickson; Curtis (Christine) Schavee; Bradley (Jennifer) Schavee; Brent (Annie) Schavee and Angie Brink.

Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
