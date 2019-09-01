|
Milt Schavee
Sioux Falls, SD - Milt Schavee, 80, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 28, 2019.
A memorial service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Family will be present for at 5:00 for visitation one hour prior to the service.
Milt is survived by his wife Cathy; five children: Yvette (Steve) Hinrickson; Curtis (Christine) Schavee; Bradley (Jennifer) Schavee; Brent (Annie) Schavee and Angie Brink.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019