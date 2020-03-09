|
Dr. Milton Hanson
Sioux Falls - Milton Paul Hanson was born August 22, 1938 in Mitchell, SD to Berent G. (Ben) and SeDell (Brewick) Hanson, their first-born. He was baptized in Menno, SD in the living room of his great uncle, Rev. Jesse Runestad. The family lived in Avon SD until 1943, when they moved to Mitchell SD. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1956 and enrolled at Augustana College. He sang in the choir and received a degree in Chemistry in 1960. At Augustana he met Marjorie Niedringhaus of Mobridge SD; they were married in 1961. They lived in Houston TX until 1964 when Milt was granted a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Rice University. They returned to Sioux Falls and Milt began his 40-year career teaching at Augustana. He was promoted to professor in 1978, and served as instructor, dept. chairman, and division chairman. The family experienced academic leaves in Champaign IL, Tucson AZ, Athens GA, and Madison WI. He traveled to China in 1987 as a representative of the college.
Milt and Marj are longtime members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where he was cantor and sang in the choir 47 years until a lung disease made singing impossible. He also sang in Sioux Falls Mastersingers, Prairie Song Chamber Choir, and the American Legion Chorus. He enjoyed woodworking, birding and reading, with a particular interest in novels of the sea.
Milt died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Dougherty Hospice House from the effects of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
Milt is survived by his wife Marj; sons Paul (Karen Christenson) and Peter (Elizabeth); sister Karen (Rod) Dejong; grandchildren Katrina Rumage, Luke Hanson, Philip Hanson, Megan Hanson, Charlie Hanson; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David.
Services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 10:30am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation Thursday, March 12, 4:00-6:00pm in the Rose Room at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.
Instead of flowers, the family encourages you to consider memorials to the Chemistry Alumni Scholarship at Augustana University, and Dougherty Hospice House.
