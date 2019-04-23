|
Milton Sigler
Sioux Falls - Milton Sigler, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Barbara (Dale) Rothe of California and Betty Engels of Arizona; three grandchildren, Dana (Chad Jackson) Sigler of Wyoming, Todd (Margaret) Rothe of California, and Matthew Rothe of California; four great grandchildren, David Rothe, Lane Jackson, Cailey Jackson, and Leo Rothe; sister, Shirley Snapper of Sioux Falls; and brother-in-law, Don Burnett of Canton, SD. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; son, Randy; son-in-law, Ray Engles; and sisters, Faye Pinkerton and Cleo Burnett.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019