Mindy PonceletSioux Falls - Mindy Ann Poncelet passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 41.Mindy was born in Rapid City, SD, on April 7, 1979, to Jerry and Carol Behrns. As a child, she moved with her family in various communities, eventually finding their home in Sioux Falls. During high school, she met the first love of her life, Branden Bloom. The two were married October 16, 1999, and together they had two beautiful girls, Kaylee and Madyson. Tragically, Branden passed away in 2011. Mindy put herself through college while raising her daughters. She graduated with an Associate Degree in Social Work.In 2014, Mindy met Michael Poncelet. The two were married on June 6, 2015, and together had two more little girls, Alivia and Bailey. Mindy also gained two bonus step-kids, McKenzie and Isaiah.Mindy was a homemaker and loving mother most of her adult life. She loved being around family and friends. Her true joy was in her children. She would often take the kids to different events and entertainment venues to enjoy the precious moments with her family. She would never miss any events that the kids had going on. She loved playing board games and watching movies with the family. Throughout Mindy's life, she touched the hearts of so many people. She loved to talk to people and always made herself available to lend a hand whenever she could. She was so full of love, it just poured out of her.Blessed to have shared her life are her husband, Mike; four daughters, Kaylee, Madyson, Alivia, and Bailey; step-daughter, McKenzie; step-son, Isaiah; parents, Jerry and Carol Behrns; two brothers, Mike (Janie) Behrns, Bryan Christinat; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Branden Bloom; grandfather, Clifford Matheny; grandmother, Janet Matheny; and grandfather, Robert Behrns.Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Friday November 13, 2020, at Linwood Wesleyan Church, 1101 E. 57th Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at the church. The church will live-stream the service on the Linwood Church YouTube page.