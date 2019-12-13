|
Minnie Wallenburg
Rock Valley, Iowa - Minnie Wallenburg, 82, of Rock Valley, Iowa died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the United Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Joel Vander Kooi officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 3:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Minnie is survived by her five children, Rhonda (Wes) Pollema of Rock Valley, Ron Wallenburg of Hawarden, Iowa, Kathy (Ponch) Hulstein of Rock Valley, Brad (Donna) Wallenburg of Hull, Iowa, and Shar (Lyle) Van Holland of Rock Valley; twelve grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Van De Vendel of Brandon, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Bernice Ymker of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Lucy Ymker and Chris Kersbergen both of Rock Valley; and brother-in-law, Al Van Beek of Artesia, California.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019