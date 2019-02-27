|
|
Mona Floyd
Sioux Falls - Mona Floyd age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday February 23rd, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday March 2nd, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Curtis (Jeri) Floyd, Wentworth, SD, Cari Heupel, Connie (David King) Donohue and Craig (Karen) Floyd, all of Sioux Falls, SD; her siblings, Bernell (Luanne) Larson, Dale Larson, and Donald (Linda) Larson, Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Her parents Leonard and Mabel Larson, sisters, Dianna and Lola, and son-in-law Arlen Heupel, preceded her in death.
An invitation is extended to join them at the funeral home for refreshments and fellowship during the visitation.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 27, 2019