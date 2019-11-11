|
Monica C. Rutten
Sioux Falls - Monica Rutten, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House as a result of an unexpected brain bleed due to a fall.
Monica Catherine Donnelly was born October 15, 1942 to John Leo and Margaret B. Donnelly. She grew up in the Northend of Sioux Falls, receiving her education at Cathedral School. She lived her last few years of school in White Bear Lake, MN but was always grateful to be considered an honorary Cathedral/O'Gorman Alum. She returned to South Dakota and graduated from the McKennan Nursing Program in Sioux Falls.
On February 27, 1965, she was united in marriage with Edwin J. Rutten at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. The couple resided in Larchwood, IA, until moving to Dell Rapids in 1973 and returning to Sioux Falls in 1977. Monica spent the early years of marriage raising her children until 1978 when she began a career as a mental health nurse at McKennan Hospital. She retired in 1996.
Monica had many loves: she loved being a nurse, she loved her family, and she loved her Catholic faith. With Our Blessed Mother as her companion, she and her husband opened their home and their children's hearts to many people. She had compassion for anyone in need, an ability to meet and make friends, and a sharp wit and love for laughter. From little kids to elder friends, she lifted many people's spirits day in and day out until the last days of her life at Avera Prince of Peace.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Rick "Digger" Rutten (Bonnie) of Colome, SD, Kristee Flynn (Gabe) of Stillwater, MN, Laura Woods (Jim) of Canton, SD, Shelly Merrick (Pat) of Westbrook, MN, Tom Rutten, (Denise) of Canton, SD, Rev. Paul Rutten of Sioux Falls, SD, Joseph Rutten (Laura) of Sioux Falls, SD, Rev. John Rutten of Harrisburg, SD, and Kathryn Kendall (Chris) of Sioux Falls, SD; 26 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, and one sister Anna Faust of Newport, Oregon., five sisters-in-law, and many cousins and nieces and nephews of both Donnelly and Rutten families.
Monica was preceded in death by her siblings Mary, Pat, John, Margaret, Catherine, Joe, Jim, Peter, Paul, Tom, Jerry, and Bob.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10:00 am Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, with a Wake service beginning at 7:00 pm, all at the Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Ed & Monica Endowment for seminarian education at Catholic Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.
Miller Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. For full obituary and online registry, please visit www. millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019