Morris Moon
Sioux Falls - Morris M. Moon, 88 died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Edgewood Prairie Crossing. Due to COVID-19, A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Please visit georgeboom.com
for full obituary and online guestbook.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carol Moon of Sioux Falls; their children, Pam Jackson of Norman, OK, Steve Moon and his wife, Barbara of Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Dan and Erik Jackson of Norman, OK, Andy Moon and his wife, Katelyn of Bloomington, MN, Katie Moon of Apple Valley, MN, and Ellie Moon of Eagan, MN; great-grandsons, Cayden and Adrian; several nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents; oldest grandson, David Jackson in 2005; four brothers, Bill, Kenneth, Allen, and Francis Moon; one sister, Darlene Anderson.