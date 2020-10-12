1/1
Morris Moon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Moon

Sioux Falls - Morris M. Moon, 88 died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Edgewood Prairie Crossing. Due to COVID-19, A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Please visit georgeboom.com for full obituary and online guestbook.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carol Moon of Sioux Falls; their children, Pam Jackson of Norman, OK, Steve Moon and his wife, Barbara of Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Dan and Erik Jackson of Norman, OK, Andy Moon and his wife, Katelyn of Bloomington, MN, Katie Moon of Apple Valley, MN, and Ellie Moon of Eagan, MN; great-grandsons, Cayden and Adrian; several nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents; oldest grandson, David Jackson in 2005; four brothers, Bill, Kenneth, Allen, and Francis Moon; one sister, Darlene Anderson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved