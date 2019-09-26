Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Wake
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lower Brule, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lower Brule, SD
View Map
Morris S. Boyd Obituary
Morris S. Boyd

Sioux Falls - Morris Shane Boyd or (Moose) 56, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away unexpectedly on September, 20, 2019.

Wake services will be 6pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lower Brule. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lower Brule. Memorials can be directed to the Picket Fence in Chamberlain, SD.

Left to cherish his memory are his seven children, Cassie (Justin) Pauley, Shane (Ashley Hagen), Jordan, Ashley, Alex, Macey, and Drew; his father and step-mother, Richard Sr. and Mary Boyd; six siblings, two foster siblings, special friend, Kim Siers-Thompson; seven grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
