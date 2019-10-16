Services
Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Trinity Lutheran Church
Madison, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Jamison


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Jamison Obituary
Muriel Jamison

Madison, SD - Muriel Eileen Jamison, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 22, at 11:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D. The family will be present to greet friends and family from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.

Muriel is lovingly remembered by her children: Kim (Wayne) Wetzbarger of Madison, S.D. and their children Kelly (Rory) LaValliere of Sioux Falls S.D, and Brenden (Valerie) Wetzbarger of Peoria AZ. ; Scott (Rosie) Jamison of Wentworth S.D. and their children Taylor (Katie) Jamison of Scottsdale AZ and Hunter Jamison of Brookings, S.D.; Todd (Elizabeth) Jamison and their son Jake of Kennesaw, GA. Muriel's memory will live on for her twin great grandchildren Leighton and Logan LaValliere. Muriel will also be greatly missed by her only sibling, sister Corinne Bjerke of Palm Desert, CA. and her sons Jeff (Cindy) Bjerke and family, Joel (Kyle) Bjerke and family, and Jon (Angel) Bjerke and family. Muriel valued her special ties to extended family members, Perry and Gretchen (Jamison) Strombeck, Harley and Sharon Jamison and Doris Jamison, all their families, cousins since childhood throughout her life, and many treasured friends too numerous to mention; but including her friend Mary Pekas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now