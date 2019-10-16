|
Muriel Jamison
Madison, SD - Muriel Eileen Jamison, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 22, at 11:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D. The family will be present to greet friends and family from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
Muriel is lovingly remembered by her children: Kim (Wayne) Wetzbarger of Madison, S.D. and their children Kelly (Rory) LaValliere of Sioux Falls S.D, and Brenden (Valerie) Wetzbarger of Peoria AZ. ; Scott (Rosie) Jamison of Wentworth S.D. and their children Taylor (Katie) Jamison of Scottsdale AZ and Hunter Jamison of Brookings, S.D.; Todd (Elizabeth) Jamison and their son Jake of Kennesaw, GA. Muriel's memory will live on for her twin great grandchildren Leighton and Logan LaValliere. Muriel will also be greatly missed by her only sibling, sister Corinne Bjerke of Palm Desert, CA. and her sons Jeff (Cindy) Bjerke and family, Joel (Kyle) Bjerke and family, and Jon (Angel) Bjerke and family. Muriel valued her special ties to extended family members, Perry and Gretchen (Jamison) Strombeck, Harley and Sharon Jamison and Doris Jamison, all their families, cousins since childhood throughout her life, and many treasured friends too numerous to mention; but including her friend Mary Pekas.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019