George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Muriel L. Steenholdt Obituary
Muriel L. Steenholdt

Sioux Falls - Muriel L. Steenholdt, age 84 of Sioux Falls, SD went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center surrounded by her beloved family. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home where the family will greet relatives and friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Please direct memorial to the family for future designation.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Terry (Dar) Steenholdt of Sioux Falls, Cheryl (Roger) VanNoort of Brandon, Donna (Tom) Smithback of Hartford, Marlys (Keith) Sands of Sioux Falls, Randy (Carol) Steenholdt of Nisswa, MN, Ron (Beth) Steenholdt of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Darlene Steenholdt of Brandon; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Peterson of Concord, CA and Verlyn (Connie) Peterson of Seminole, FL; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Steenholdt; son, Bob Steenholdt; brothers, Glen, Dale, and Roger Peterson; and her parents, Alfred and Christine (Elster) Peterson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
