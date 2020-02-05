Services
Muryece Elaine (Best) Fossey

Muryece Elaine Fossey (Best), 95, formerly of Edina and Austin, MN, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, at Grand Living of Sioux Falls, SD.

She is survived by her children; James (Patricia) of St Simons Island, GA, Thomas (Nancy) Fossey of Wilton, CA, Janis (Marc) Green of Sioux Falls, SD, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother in law, Robert Fossey, Phoenix, AZ, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Jay Best II, William Best, Shirley Wheeler and Mary Sebald.

A private family service will be held at Worlein Funeral Home 1801-4th Street NW, Austin, MN, 55912 at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Avera at Home Hospice 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD, 57103 or to that of donor's choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
