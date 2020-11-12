Myrna M. Egert
Watertown - Myrna M. Egert, 95, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Avantara Watertown. She was the widow of Dr. Richard "Bill" Egert.
There will be no services.
Burial will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD.
Myrna Marie Egert was born on November 27, 1924 to Lynn J. and Marie (Weikart) Davis in Washingtonville, OH. She attended grade school in Washingtonville and high school at Leetonia, OH, graduating in 1942. She then attended Wittenberg College in Springfield, OH where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and home economics. It was there that Myrna met Richard Egert, who was stationed there for college training and was an aviation cadet during World War II.
Following Myrna's graduation in May of 1945, she and Richard were married at the Amarillo, TX Army Air Force Base on July 14, 1945. After his military discharge in November of 1945, the couple moved briefly to his home town in Watertown. In January of 1946, Myrna and Richard moved to Forest Grove, OR where he attended the College of Optometry at Pacific University, and she worked as a cashier for the West Coast Telephone Company.
After Richard's graduation in 1950, they returned to Watertown where Richard had his optometry practice. Myrna worked as a bookkeeper for the A & H Transmission Line Construction Company, and at Farmers & Merchants Bank until 1963, when they moved to Sioux Falls. Richard continued his optometry practice there until his retirement in 1988, when Richard and Myrna returned to their home at Lake Kampeska.
While in Sioux Falls, Myrna was a volunteer for 24 years at Sioux Valley Hospital and was active in the hospital auxiliary. She enjoyed her many friends in the Sioux Falls Alumnae Chapter of Chi Omega, her college sorority. She also enjoyed working on her lawn and garden, baking, watching television and entertaining her Ohio relatives for their annual vacations at the lake.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Myrna is survived by her nephews, Jeff (Sally) Hauer of Belleair, FL, and Doug (Bonnie) Hauer of Loveland, OH; her brother-in-law, Don Egert of Watertown, SD; several other nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Stephanie Schaefer of Watertown, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and her sister Vera D. Hauer.
