Myrna Serck

Myrna Serck Obituary
Myrna Serck

Sioux Falls - Myrna Serck, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on December 1, 2019.

Myrna was born on May 6, 1932 to Walter and Elsie (Egge) Anderson in Colman, SD. She graduated from Chester High School in 1950. Myrna married Ervin Serck at Eastside Lutheran in Sioux Falls on September 23, 1954. They welcomed three children, Steven, Margene and Bonnie. They made their home in the house that Ervin built on the family farm north of Lester, Iowa.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband of 65 years, Ervin, of Sioux Falls, two daughters Margene (Curt) Pederson, Sioux Falls, Bonnie (James) Van Ginkel, Inwood, Iowa, six grandchildren Laura (Steve) Griffin, Jessica (Derik) Fossum, Erica (Ryan) Felsheim, Christina (Kyle) Haahr, Amy (Tyler) Koedam, and Jason (Tara) Van Ginkel and 11 great-grandchildren and brothers Howard Anderson and David (Sharon) Anderson.

Myrna is preceded in death by her son, Steven, parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral services for Myrna will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, burial will be in the Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
