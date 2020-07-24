I loved being with Myrna. Her sense of humor and quick wit blessed me. Marlin is a funny guy, too... But he was so good at being myrna's sidekick while laughing at her jokes. They both made me laugh.



So many years of wisdom, and leadership, and prayers. She was a wonderful example to me.



I am thankful her journey has now taken her to Jesus. It was obvious she loved Him.

But the world is a sadder place with her leaving it. May her memories be cherished as we celebrate her in our hearts.



Jo Winkowitsch

Friend