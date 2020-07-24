Myrna Westra
Sioux Falls - Myrna Rae Westra (Hughes) died peacefully in her home on July 23, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD, following a four year fight with cancer. She also suffered with macular degeneration; which finally ended her reading and artwork that she loved.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Marlin, her children, Mike (Robin) Westra, Fort Collins, CO, Mitzi Westra (Frank Felice), Indianapolis, IN, and Marty (Jeanette) Westra, Sioux Falls, SD, siblings, Peg Wierda, Rogers, AR, Pauline Shaller, Sioux Falls, SD, Nancy Jordan, Minneapolis, MN, Jon Hughes, Winner, SD, Sally Calkins, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike Hughes, Sioux Falls, SD; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings, Don Hughes and Helen Schneider.
Myrna was born on December 11, 1937 in Ireton, IA to Albert and Margaret (Miller) Hughes. She grew up strong and very athletic, with a keen sense of humor. She graduated from Ireton High School in 1955. She married Marlin Westra, her high school sweetheart, in 1957. Due to Marlin's teaching positions, they lived in various places in the Midwest and Texas. While living in Ireton, she worked at the Otis Radio Factory for 2 years. They later moved to Anthon, IA, where Marlin started teaching high school. They settled in Sioux Falls in 1972.
Myrna was blessed with a left-handed talent for artwork. Their home is filled with her artistic creations. She loved doodling, calligraphy, painting (especially on rocks), and drawing, and her cartoons reflected her humorous outlook on life. She was known for her sense of humor (there was much laughter in our family!) and her love for Jesus. She was an active and dedicated member of various Sioux Falls churches throughout her life and loved to study about how to further God's kingdom. Her most humble desire was that her loved ones know Jesus to be real and to be assured of their salvation.
A funeral service for Myrna will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Central Church in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid 19 the family asks that people attending the service practice social distancing. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
