Myrtis Marie Miller



Freeman - Myrtis Marie Miller, 89, of Freeman passed away on June 19th at the Oakview Terrace of Freeman. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm with Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing to be observed, followed by private family services at 1:30 pm on Thursday June 25th at Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman, with burial at the Missionary Church Cemetery to follow.



Celebrating Myrtis's life and looking forward to seeing her again in heaven are her children: Rebecca and Bruce Ebbesen of Turkey Ridge, SD; Daniel and Rhonda Miller of Niles, MI; and Delia and Randall Conrad of Chanhassen, MN; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jesse and Allison Ebbesen (Blake and Nora), Laura and Jeremy Nettifee (their foster children); Kayte and Jordan Hatch (Everett), Dayleigh Miller, Ben Miller; Cole Conrad and Cody Conrad; sister-in-law Shirley Burr; niece Shana White and great-nephew Charles Ellzey.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her daughter, Deborah; her parents, Orla and Fern Burr; her brother, Lynn; and her parents-in law, Ben J. and Katie (Kaufman) Miller.



All undesignated memorials will be directed toward the Music and Memory program at Oakview Terrace.









