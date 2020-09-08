Myrtle Slaght
Lennox - Myrtle Slaght, 94, of Lennox, SD, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Luther Manor, Sioux Falls. Myrtle Smith was born in 1926 at West Concord, MN. In 1953 she married Roy Slaght. They lived in Rochester, MN, Zumbrota, MN, Hudson, SD and then Lennox, SD, since 1976. Husband, Roy died in 1986. She was also preceded in death by a son, Irven in 2007 and 5 siblings. Survivors: children: Leslie "Butch" Slaght (Charlene Schmadeke), Rock Valley, IA,, Sharon Reicks, (Greg Buhrman), Juniata, NE and Donna Fuerstenberg (Don Dunham III), Sioux Falls; three grandchildren: Jarrod Slaght, Mandy Slaght and Erica (Brent) Brooks and eight great-grandchildren Public memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Visitation, with the family present will be one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. dindotklusmann.com