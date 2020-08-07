N. Marshall Gardner
Sioux Falls - Marshal Gardner, 91, Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, after a lengthy illness.
Visitation with family present will be 5pm-7pm, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home, with Masonic Rites at 7pm. Private burial to follow at Hills of Rest, Sioux Falls, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
are requested.
Marshall will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Janice Falk, Sioux Falls, and Pamela Larson, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Rachael Larson, Sarah Larson, Lena Larson Neeman, Rob Falk and Peter Falk; seven great-grandchildren, Ronnie Larson, Sadie Beck, Matt Tanksley, Lilly Tanksley, Nathaniel Neeman, Sophie Neeman and Sierra Lynde; two great-great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Ayla.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com