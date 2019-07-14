Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Nadine DeRaad Obituary
Nadine DeRaad

Sioux Falls - Nadene Avone DeRaad, age 79, completed her ten-year battle with dementia on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for a visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Ralph DeRaad of Sioux Falls, SD; three sons: Roger (Linda) DeRaad of Rapid City, SD, Gary (Jennifer) DeRaad of Perrysburg, OH and Alan (Lorna) DeRaad of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Lindsey (fiancé, Kent Ode) Dammier, Grace DeRaad, Claire DeRaad, Clinton (Kaitlyn) McKee and Trent (Rachel) McKee; three great-grandchildren: Kenley, Carter and Khloe; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon DeRaad; her parents, Theodore and Violet Venema; and her brother, Daryl Venema. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019
