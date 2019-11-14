|
|
Nancy A. Adams
Sioux Falls - Nancy Adams of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, November 12th in Vermillion, South Dakota at Sanford Care Facility at the age of 80.
Nancy was born on January 15, 1939, at Sioux Falls Hospital to Charles and Rona (Chadwick) Falck. The family lived in several locations and eventually settled in Hurley, South Dakota where Charles farmed for many years. Nancy was the oldest of four daughters born to Charles and Rona. Nancy attended Hurley High School and was very active during her high school years. She graduated from Hurley High School in 1957. In 1959, Nancy married Kyle Adams and they moved to Carrollton, Texas where Kyle was working. Nancy and Kyle welcomed their son, Greg in September 1960. They divorced in 1965 and Nancy moved to Los Angeles, California, with Greg.
Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant for Set Makers and then went on to work at Screen Gems movie and television production company and also Disney Studios. At the age of 50, she returned to the Midwest and obtained her B.S. degree and then her Doctorate Degree from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minneapolis. She was a trailblazer as the first female chiropractor in Sioux Falls. After retiring from chiropractic, Nancy remained active and worked at Wayne & Mary's Nutrition assisting customers in enhancing their lives with better health through nutrition. She was passionate about health and nutrition.
Nancy loved the arts and enjoyed attending plays and musical productions at the Washington Pavilion. An avid animal lover, Nancy had many pets throughout her lifetime that will be happy to be reunited with her again.
Nancy is survived by her son Greg, daughter-in-law Annette Adams of Sioux Falls and her two grandchildren Chaz of Denver, Colorado and Jade of Sioux Falls. Brother-in-Law, Carlyle Nelson; Nephews, Kyle Nelson of Albuquerque, NM; Bill (Deb) Hansen of Irene, SD and Bob (Beth) Hansen of Vermillion, SD. Nieces, Amy Sedelmeier Johnson of Las Vegas, NV and Bonnie Hansen of Sioux Falls along with thirteen great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rona Falck, her beloved sisters Paige Hansen, Paula Nelson and Penny Sedelmeier and niece Brenda Hansen.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Sanford Care Center in Vermillion for their excellent care.
A celebration of life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 16 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Burial of ashes will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Viborg, SD. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019