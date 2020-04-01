|
Nancy A. Neeser
Sioux Falls - Nancy Neeser, 69, of Sioux Falls, died March 31, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Nancy was no longer fighting with weapons to cure or heal her short battle with cancer, but fought back with peace. And to her last breath, that's what her family saw—peace.
Nancy A. Cofield was born April 25, 1950 at New Castle, Indiana to Frank D. and Naomi (Emmert) Cofield. After receiving her high school education, Nancy pursued a career in nursing, having received a Bachelor of Science degree.
On August 12, 1972, she was united in marriage with Thomas F. Neeser in Winona, MN. The couple lived in St. Cloud, MN where Nancy was a nurse in a nursing home. Following the birth of their first born, it was decided she would become a domestic engineer. In 1976, they moved to Haver, MT where they lived until 1979. From 1979 until the time of her death, the couple resided in Sioux Falls, SD.
For hobbies, Nancy enjoyed gardening, reading, decorating, antiquing and going on day trips with her girlfriends. Although small in stature, she was known for her quick wit, cheekiness, and ability to speak her mind. Above all, she cherished time spent with her beloved grandchildren and enjoyed planning road trips across the country to see them. Nancy had an extensive bucket list and in December checked off going back to Hawaii after 33 years. She was an avid college sports fan and with the potential of the fall football season being cancelled, she looked at her family in the hospital and said, "In the fall, what am I even supposed to do with my time?". She gifted the family with a good laugh.
Volunteering and memberships were also important to Nancy. She was a member of Sigma Phi International Sorority from 1977 to present. Within that organization, she served in various roles and most recently as Chapter President (2018-2020). Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church for 41 years and served as a board member of the United Childcare and Preschool from 2009 to present. She volunteered as a mentor at Washington High School as part of the mentoring program from 1998-2010. It was evident she cared deeply for children and young people and especially enjoyed her children's friends. Music was also special to Nancy, being raised in a musical home, playing the flute and piano and imparting that love of music to her family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Tom, of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Aaron (Lisa) Neeser and their children, Logan and Easton of Kansas City, MO, Rian (Steph) Neeser and their children, Ashley and Jack of Dakota Dunes, SD, and Elizabeth (Mark) Thomas and their child, Tate, of Annapolis, MD. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Stephen Cofield.
Private funeral services will be held with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial in Nancy's name be made to United Daycare and Preschool. Checks may be made out to United Childcare and Preschool and sent to 401 South Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020