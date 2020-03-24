|
|
Nancy C. White
Sarasota, FL - Nancy C. White passed away on March 10, 2020, in Sarasota, FL, after a brief illness. She was the wife of Dr. Thomas C. White. They shared fifty-three wonderful years of marriage together.
Nancy was born on November 6, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN. She met her future spouse, Tom, when she was ten years old and they continued as classmates through Junior and Senior High School and were married in 1966. Nancy's first love was journalism and she was Editor of the West High Times. She attended the University of Minnesota where she earned Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Speech Pathology & Audiology. In 1975, Nancy and Tom settled in Sioux Falls, where Nancy became increasingly involved in his medical practice. Nancy also greatly enjoyed public service and volunteering.
Nancy was a lifelong supporter of the arts. She and Tom enjoyed traveling and attending the theatre, including, plays, musicals, and circuses. She also loved doing Needlepoint and going to the movies.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas C. White, 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Dakota Lions Sight & Health at 4501 West 61st Street North, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or online at dakotasight.org and/or First Congregational Church, 300 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at firstcongucc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020