Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Nancy Erickson Obituary
Nancy Erickson

Sioux Falls -

Nancy Erickson, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denine (Mark) Paler of West Fargo, ND and Yancy Erickson of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Tanner Erickson, Brennan Thiele, Chad Erickson, Joshua Thiele, and Aubrey Erickson; sisters, Sharon Moe of Eau Claire, WI and Janice (Vernon) Johansen of Underwood, MN; and brother, Roger Fenske of Fergus Falls, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman in April of 2019; two sons, Chad and Todd; and brother-in-law, Dennis Moe.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
