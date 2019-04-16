Services
Nancy Gustafson
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Nancy Gustafson Obituary
Nancy Gustafson

Sioux Falls - Nancy Gustafson, age 83, of Sioux Falls, died on April 14, 2019 at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home.

Nancy Carolyn Gustafson was born September 16, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN to Frank and Gladys (Nelson) Stanley. She graduated from Edison High School in 1953. Nancy met the love of her life, Conrad (Gus) Gustafson, in 1952. They were married on January 16, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN. Nancy loved raising her four children, selling Avon, volunteering at Project Car and serving as a Stephen Minister through Our Saviors Lutheran Church. A family they enjoyed camping, water skiing and snow skiing. During their retirement Nancy and Gus spent time traveling the country in their motorhome.

Grateful for having shared her life, are her children, Mike (Lesley) Gustafson, Michelle (Rick) Williams, Mark Gustafson all of Sioux Falls, Martin (LaVonne) Gustafson of Cabot, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke) Williams, Chelsie (Jennifer) Melycher, Kayla (Bo) Britton, Katheryn Gustafson (Tyler Paulin), Anastacia Gustafson, Gabriel Gustafson and four great-grandchildren, Grace, Molly, Augustus, and Brandon.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad "Gus" Gustafson; her parents and a brother, Fred Stanley.

Memorials may be directed to Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage or Project Car. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
