Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Nancy J. Roach Obituary
Nancy J. Roach

Sioux Falls - Nancy J. Roach, 62, died Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. Her memorial service will be 7 PM Wed., Aug. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5 PM Wed. until the start of the service.

Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (fiancé, Tim Zimmer) Steffen, Sioux Falls; her granddaughter, Paige Zimmer; her mother, Louella Steffen, Sioux Falls; 5 siblings, Cindi (Greg) Slack, Harrisburg, Rich (Maureen Cahoy) Steffen, Lynda (Roger) Dalseide, Carol (Dan) Cressman and Ken (Jo) Steffen, all of Sioux Falls; a brother-in-law, Gary Piearson, Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 5, 2019
