Nancy J. Roach
Sioux Falls - Nancy J. Roach, 62, died Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. Her memorial service will be 7 PM Wed., Aug. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5 PM Wed. until the start of the service.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (fiancé, Tim Zimmer) Steffen, Sioux Falls; her granddaughter, Paige Zimmer; her mother, Louella Steffen, Sioux Falls; 5 siblings, Cindi (Greg) Slack, Harrisburg, Rich (Maureen Cahoy) Steffen, Lynda (Roger) Dalseide, Carol (Dan) Cressman and Ken (Jo) Steffen, all of Sioux Falls; a brother-in-law, Gary Piearson, Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 5, 2019