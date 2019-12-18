Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Hurley - Hurley
Washington and Center
Hurley, SD 57036
1-605-297-4402
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
Nancy Kae Boyd

Nancy Kae Boyd Obituary
Nancy Kae Boyd

Hurley - Nancy Boyd, 62 , died on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family. Memorial Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Hurley. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 children, Amanda of Hurley, Brenda of Lennox, Donald and wife Aimee, Kansas City, MO and Christopher of Lennox; her grandchildren Caden and Jordin Bott; 7 brothers and sisters, Joyce (Kennard) Simonsen, Hurley, Earl (Kyra) Fischer, Lennox, Jolene (Douglas) Berens, Swan Lake, Eldonna (Randy) Hanisch, Lennox, Wayne (Amy) Fischer, Lennox, Harley Fischer, Lennox, and MaryJo (Timothy) Hooten, Quitman, AR; a step brother and sister, Edwin (Rose) Johnson, Lennox and Sharon (Gaylord) Hansen, Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made in memory of Nancy to the Sanford Kidney Transplant Center, 1205 S. Grange Avenue #201, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
