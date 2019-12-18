|
Nancy Kae Boyd
Hurley - Nancy Boyd, 62 , died on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family. Memorial Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Hurley. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 children, Amanda of Hurley, Brenda of Lennox, Donald and wife Aimee, Kansas City, MO and Christopher of Lennox; her grandchildren Caden and Jordin Bott; 7 brothers and sisters, Joyce (Kennard) Simonsen, Hurley, Earl (Kyra) Fischer, Lennox, Jolene (Douglas) Berens, Swan Lake, Eldonna (Randy) Hanisch, Lennox, Wayne (Amy) Fischer, Lennox, Harley Fischer, Lennox, and MaryJo (Timothy) Hooten, Quitman, AR; a step brother and sister, Edwin (Rose) Johnson, Lennox and Sharon (Gaylord) Hansen, Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made in memory of Nancy to the Sanford Kidney Transplant Center, 1205 S. Grange Avenue #201, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019