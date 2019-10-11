Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church
4801 W 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Nancy Kalb

Nancy Kalb Obituary
Nancy Kalb

Hartford - Nancy A. Kalb, of Hartford, South Dakota, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 76.

Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, Richard Kalb; son, Scott (Kristie) Kalb; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Swanson; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:30 pm with prayer service beginning 7:30 pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service 11:00 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sunnycrest United Methodist Churcch, 4801 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Private interment Hartford Cemetery.

For complete obituary www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
