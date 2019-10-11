|
|
Nancy Kalb
Hartford - Nancy A. Kalb, of Hartford, South Dakota, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 76.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, Richard Kalb; son, Scott (Kristie) Kalb; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Swanson; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:30 pm with prayer service beginning 7:30 pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service 11:00 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sunnycrest United Methodist Churcch, 4801 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Private interment Hartford Cemetery.
For complete obituary www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019