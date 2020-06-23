Nancy M. Herrin
Nancy M. Herrin

Valley Springs, SD - Nancy M. Herrin, 63, Valley Springs, died Monday, June 22, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at the Avera McKennan Emergency Department, in Sioux Falls.

A visitation with family and open house will be 4-7pm, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon, with a short prayer service at 6:30pm. A reception and gathering will follow at the American Legion Hall in Valley Springs. The family encourages everyone to wear sports jerseys to support Nancy's love for sports.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her other half, Don Johnson, Valley Springs; eight children, twenty grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her mother, Betty Jacobs; two sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
JUN
26
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

