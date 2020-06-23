Nancy M. Herrin
Valley Springs, SD - Nancy M. Herrin, 63, Valley Springs, died Monday, June 22, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at the Avera McKennan Emergency Department, in Sioux Falls.
A visitation with family and open house will be 4-7pm, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon, with a short prayer service at 6:30pm. A reception and gathering will follow at the American Legion Hall in Valley Springs. The family encourages everyone to wear sports jerseys to support Nancy's love for sports.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her other half, Don Johnson, Valley Springs; eight children, twenty grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her mother, Betty Jacobs; two sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.