Nancy Marie Anderson
Nancy Marie Anderson

Sioux Falls - Nancy Marie Anderson, 69, passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Survivors include her son, Jesse (Felicia) Stout; grandchildren, Abigail, Uriah, Eliza; siblings, Lynette (Ron) Rother, David (Mary) Everetts, Danny (Carol) Everetts, John (Connie) Everetts; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service will be 11:00am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1605 W. 51st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
