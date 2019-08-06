|
|
Nancy Niess
Sioux Falls - Nancy Niess passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Dougherty House in Sioux Falls. She was 81.
Nancy Aikens was born on May 13, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, to Loretta Rae (Howe) and Frank Aikens. She was raised in Sioux Falls and attended Longfellow Elementary and Washington High School.
Nancy's father, Frank Aikens, died when she was very young. Loretta married Francis M. Smith, a Sioux Falls attorney. He became Nancy's beloved "Pop" and raised Nancy and her sister, Bunny, as if they were his own daughters.
While a student at Washington High School, Nancy was a member of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader, a member of the Choir, and on the staff of the Orange & Black Newspaper. She was voted Home Coming Queen in 1956. Nancy excelled at everything she did and more. After high school, Nancy attended Lindenwood College in St. Louis.
Nancy married Loran Posey in November of 1957. They had three daughters, Elizabeth, Sara and Mary. Loran passed away in 1982, and Nancy married Oliver K (O.K.) Niess, Jr., in the summer of 1985. Nancy and O.K. lived in Omaha, NE and Sun City, AZ. In 2002, she moved back to Sioux Falls to be closer to her family.
Over the years, Nancy volunteered for the Republican Party and was a lifetime member of Chapter AZ, PEO. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Cathedral Episcopal Church, where she was baptized and confirmed, and a member of St. Margaret's Guild for many years.
Nancy worked outside the home throughout her life. Her favorite and longest running position was as the receptionist in the Trust Department at Norwest Bank in Sioux Falls (now Wells Fargo).
She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother to her three daughters and three grandchildren, and was devoted to her mother, Loretta, after Francis passed away.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Beth (Greg) Ervin of Omaha, Sara Burnette of Sarasota, FL and Mary Melemseter of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, Christopher Burnette of Sioux Falls, Kelsey Burnette of Sarasota, FL and Matt Melemseter of Chicago; one sister, Bunny (Mike) Howes of Sioux Falls; one niece, Nancy Robson of Sioux Falls; and two nephews, Tom (Melissa) Howes and Andy (Jessa) Howes all of Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loran Posey; and her parents, Frank Aikens and Loretta and Francis Smith.
Memorials may be directed to Big Paws Canine Foundation of Sioux Falls.
Private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019