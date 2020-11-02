Nancy P. AlmondParker - Nancy Almond, 88 died Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion. Funeral mass will be at 10:30am Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at St. Christina Catholic Church, Parker with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday evening at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker. Due to Covid 19, please wear mask and observe social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Nancy's life.Grateful for having shared her life are 3 children, Michael (Joanne) Almond, Parker, Robin (Allan) Berthelsen, Parker, and Michelle (Scott) Hollaender, San Diego, CA; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin, a grandson Christopher, and 2 sisters.