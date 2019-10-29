|
Nancy Petterson
Jasper, MN - Nancy R. Petterson, age 66, of rural Jasper, MN, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jasper. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 PM Friday at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff of Jasper; daughters: Rachel Petterson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Alyssa (Brandon) Charbonneau of Glendale, Arizona; siblings: Neil (Mary) Eckhoff, Arvada, CO, and Perry (Joann) Eckhoff of Tea, SD; Jeff's parents: Omar & Donna Petterson, Canton, SD; brothers-in-law: Mike (Kristi) Petterson, Shindler, South Dakota, and Eric (Tonia) Petterson, Waukee, IA; sister-in-law: Nancy (friend Tim Malloy) Vande Weerd, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Florence Eckhoff.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019