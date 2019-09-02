Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Church
Naomi Norberg


1931 - 2019
Naomi Norberg Obituary
Naomi Norberg

Sioux Falls - Naomi D. Norberg passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 88.

Naomi was born on January 20, 1931 to Roland and Gladys (Housberg) Stone in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her family moved to Sioux Falls in 1944 and Naomi graduated from Washington High School in 1948. Following graduation, Naomi attended Sioux Falls College.

On August 11, 1951, Naomi was united in marriage to Stanley Norberg, her high school sweetheart. Residing in Sioux Falls, the couple became loving parents to their four children, Steven, Seri, Scott and Stuart.

Naomi was a longtime member of Central Church in Sioux Falls. Her relationship to Jesus Christ was central to her position as a wife and mother, always guiding and comforting in all circumstances.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Steven Norberg of Harrisburg, SD, Seri Norberg of Sioux Falls, SD, Scott (Kerry) Norberg of Ashburn, VA and Stuart (Lisa) Norberg of Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren, Matthew Norberg, Brian and Ken Gross, Rebekah Hauert, Samuel, Stephanie, Aaron and Thomas Norberg; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Norberg Hoehl; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Gladys Stone; beloved husband, Stanley A. Norberg; and sister, Janis Cooper.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Central Church with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to the Children's Home Society of South Dakota.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 2, 2019
