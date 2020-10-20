Nathanael AlexanderSioux Falls, SD - Nathanael Alexander, 40, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.Family will be present for visitation from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.Please visit the Heritage Funeral Home website for Nathanael's full obituary, a Zoom Link to watch his funeral live and a Go Fund Me Page link to support his children's future educational needs.