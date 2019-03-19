Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Willow Creek Lutheran Church
Dell Rapids,, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Navis Dybedahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Navis Dybedahl


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Navis Dybedahl Obituary
Navis Dybedahl

Dell Rapids - Navis Jerome Dybedahl was born on February 28, 1937, to parents Alfred and Clara (Berg) Dybedahl on the family farm. He passed away on March 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Friday, March 22 at Minnehaha Funeral Home Dell Rapids with the family present from 4:30 - 7:30. The family asks that you wear your SDSU Jackrabbit gear for the visitation. Funeral service will be at Willow Creek Lutheran Church Dell Rapids, SD Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Craig (Bonnie) Dybedahl of Colton, SD; Kevin (Pam) Dybedahl of Dell Rapids; Todd (Kim) Dybedahl of Sioux Falls and Sandy (Rick) Zwart of Dell Rapids; 13 grandchildren: 14 great grandchildren; sister Maxine Mannion, Sioux Falls; brother-in-law Eldon Hilmoe, Dell Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Melva, his parents, infant sister Iola, infant brother David, brother Irwin Berg, and sister Murlene Collins.

Memorials may be directed to Willow Creek Cemetery fund.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now