Navis Dybedahl
Dell Rapids - Navis Jerome Dybedahl was born on February 28, 1937, to parents Alfred and Clara (Berg) Dybedahl on the family farm. He passed away on March 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22 at Minnehaha Funeral Home Dell Rapids with the family present from 4:30 - 7:30. The family asks that you wear your SDSU Jackrabbit gear for the visitation. Funeral service will be at Willow Creek Lutheran Church Dell Rapids, SD Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Craig (Bonnie) Dybedahl of Colton, SD; Kevin (Pam) Dybedahl of Dell Rapids; Todd (Kim) Dybedahl of Sioux Falls and Sandy (Rick) Zwart of Dell Rapids; 13 grandchildren: 14 great grandchildren; sister Maxine Mannion, Sioux Falls; brother-in-law Eldon Hilmoe, Dell Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Melva, his parents, infant sister Iola, infant brother David, brother Irwin Berg, and sister Murlene Collins.
Memorials may be directed to Willow Creek Cemetery fund.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 19, 2019