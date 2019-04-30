Services
Wass Home For Funerals
410 Broad St
Alcester, SD 57001
(605) 934-2661
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Prayer Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Alcester, SD
Burial
Following Services
Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery
Alcester - Rev. Neal Kelly Ahart was called out of this earthly life on Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation will be held 5-7pm Friday, May 3 at Peace Lutheran Church, Alcester, SD followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday May 4 at Peace Lutheran Church.

He leaves to mourn his death his wife Marjorie of Alcester; children Kathy (Jerry) Noteboom of Lead, Bonnie Noteboom of Sioux Falls, Jay (Vickie) Ahart of Alcester, James (Joan) Ahart of Alcester, Betsy (Keith) Knodel of Freeman, and John (Tracy) Ahart of Valencia, CA; foster son Rev. Richard (Rose Marie) Klein of Golden Lake, Ontario, Canada; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson and another one on the way; a step-daughter Suzanne (Mike) Parsons of Cassville, MO and step-son Robert (Linda) Johnson of Milford, IA; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
