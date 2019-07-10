|
Neal Edward Hines
Ames, IA - Neal Edward Hines, 68, of Ames, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m.
Neal was born August 30, 1950, the son of Gerald Wayne and Frances Evelyn (Aylward) Hines. He graduated from Nevada High School and attended Iowa State University.
Neal had many interests and talents. Over his lifetime he worked as an ironman, cement truck driver, newspaper reporter & columnist, real estate broker, stockbroker, and most recently as President & Co-owner of ABL-Labs in Des Moines. He was also a long-time public servant and served many years in both the Iowa State Legislature and the South Dakota State Legislature.
He taught CCD, coached youth & college soccer, served as President of the Sioux Falls Soccer Association, and founded one of the largest soccer tournaments in the Midwest. He was a lifelong Democrat and loved politics, reading, traveling, classical music, sailing, and sports.
Neal is survived by his daughter, Laura (Todd) Hines Bickmeyer of Rowayton, CT; his son, Brian Hines of Sioux Falls, SD; his former spouse Colleen Hines of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren: Vivienne and Alexander Bickmeyer; his brother, Mark Hines of Des Moines; his sisters: Annette Forbes of Ames and Mary (Jan) Sherwood of Ames. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kent Hines.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 10, 2019