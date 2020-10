Nelda SchwaderSioux Falls, SD - Nelda Schwader, 61, of Sioux Falls passed away on October 18, 2020 at her sister's home near DeSmet, SD. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Thursday, October 22 at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem, SD. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior. For the health and safety of all, please respect social distancing and wear a facemask if you are able. www.kinzleyfh.com