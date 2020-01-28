Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Palisade Lutheran Church
rural Garretson, Rock County, MN
Hills, MN - Nels (Arthur) Benson, age 89, of Hills, MN, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, January 31, 2020, at Palisade Lutheran Church, rural Garretson, Rock County, MN, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local charity.

Survivors include his sons: Tim (JoEllen) Benson, Beaver Creek, and Dan (Joni) Benson, Worthington; grandchildren: Kelly (Erin) Tisdell, Katie (Andy) Stoakes, Eric (Adria) Benson, Tyler Benson, Tyler Harberts (Carrie), Tara Harberts and Tiffany Harberts; great grandchildren: Dalton Tisdell, Gus Benson, Milena Harberts, Nyah Harberts, Aidan Harberts; and a sister: Joyce Risty, Garretson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Effie Benson; wife, Gladys on December 21, 2009, and a brother, Norman Benson.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
