Neva Jean Carson
Neva Jean Carson

Sioux Falls - Neva Jean Carson, 78, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home in the Primrose Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, SD. Neva was born on July 9, 1942 in Madison, SD, the daughter of Harley and Edna (Arke) Leighton.

Neva is survived by two sons: Alan (Elizabeth Weber) Carson of Muskegon, MI, and Bradley (Belinda Borges) Carson of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren: Benjamin Carson of Muskegon, MI, Julia (Jose) Gonzalez of Muskegon, MI, Riley Carson of Bowling Green, OH, Kaleigh Carson of Ottawa Hills, OH, Etienne (Marina Orlova) Turner of Charlotte, NC and Chantel Turner of Tampa, FL; two great-grandsons: Mateo Gonzalez of Muskegon, MI, Etienne Turner of Charlotte, NC; one brother: Jerry (Barbara Gacke) Leighton of Sacramento, CA; one sister Annette (James) DeLay of Egan, SD; and two sisters-in-law: Monica (Hansen) Lockamy of McGregor, TX and Lorene (Wahl) Cavigielli of Huron, SD; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; two brothers: Russell Leighton and Duane Leighton; one sister: Nyla (Leighton) Cavigielli; one brother-in-law: James Cavigielli; and one sister-in-law Martha (Boyda) Leighton.

Memorials may be directed to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

A Committal Service will be held Saturday October 31 at 11:30 AM at Graceland Cemetery in Madison, SD. A complete obituary is available barnett-lewis.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
