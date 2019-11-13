Services
Neva Larson
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
1933 - 2019
Sioux Falls - Neva Mae (Killmer) Larson, 86 of Sioux Falls returned to her heavenly home on November 12 at Avantara Care Home after a valiant battle with a long illness. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with the Pastor Eric Ohrtman officiating. Burial will follow a few hours later at Clark Center Cemetery near Clark, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the church. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.

She was united in marriage to Donald Eugene Larson on June 10, 1951. Faith, family and friends became their life story as they were blessed with four children: Marvene, Steven, Timothy and Brian. She was an active member of Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared her life those who survive include her kindhearted husband, Don; her children, Marvene (David) Evenson, Omaha, NE; Steven (Sharon) Larson, Crooks, SD; Timothy (Pam) Larson, Sioux Falls; and Brian (Kim) Larson, Canton, SD; 9 grandchildren: 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grands and greats. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Ann, born at rest; her parents; two sisters, Lorene Steen and LaVonne Larson; one sister-in-love Phyllis Larson; three brothers-in-love Helmer Steen, Gordon Larson, Dale Larson; one niece Betty Palmer; two nephews Jim Palmer, Jarett Larson.

The family kindly asks that memorials be directed to Avera Hospice, Clark Center Cemetery Fund, Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, or McCrossan Boys Ranch Hitch Fund.

Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
