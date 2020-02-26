|
Nichole Anderson
Hartford - Nichole "Nikki" Anderson, Hartford, SD, passed away February 24, 2020. She was 42.
Nichole Gail (Tripp) Anderson was born November 30, 1977 to Loretta Hall Tripp Swanson and Keith Tripp. She lived in Pettibone, ND for a short while before moving to Glyndon MN where she lived until middle school. She moved to Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High in 1996. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Here she met and married Jim Anderson on August 21, 1999. They lived in Hartford SD, along with their beloved dog Kiah and cat Tia.
When she first moved to Sioux Falls, Nikki worked at ESI and Precision Computer Systems. She has worked at Matheson Tri-Gas (formerly Linweld) in Sioux Falls for the past 20 years. She and Jim worked hard at their business, Anderson's mowing. She'd be out busting her butt moving snow any time Jim needed help, or mowing grass when it was growing too fast and getting out of control. She also worked at the local steakhouse serving prime rib and drinks for several years.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Jim, and their fur-babies Kiah and Tia; mother, Loretta Swanson (Moorhead, MN); sisters, Shanna Tripp McArthur of Moorhead, MN, Heather Tripp Burns (Todd Persinger), of Bradenton FL; step-brothers, Denny Swanson (Patty) Moorhead, MN, Joel Swanson, East Bethel, MN; and step-sister, LeAnn Swanson of Duluth MN; Jim's parents, Richard and Sue Anderson; nieces and nephews, Paul, Raymond, and Wyatt Swanson, Jordan and Jessica Jaksha, Paige and Lydia McArthur, PJ, Kallie, and Emilie Burns, Justin Schiermeister (Callie), great-nieces and nephew, Sophie, Haylee, Khloe, Avery and Kade; uncles, Harlan (Diane) Hall, Allen Hall, Robert Hall; aunts, Donna (Leroy) Masseth, Geneal (Carlyle) Roth; Jim's aunt and uncle, Don and Linda Pierret; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her dad, Keith Tripp; step-dad, Gordon Swanson; aunt, Karen Hagedorn; nephew, Brett McArthur; and grandparents, Mike (Marlin) and Esther Tripp, Gene and Emelia Hall, Siegfried and Ella Swanson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish a scholarship fund in Nikki's name.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Monday March 2, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Main Avenue in Hartford, SD. The family will be present to greet friends from 2-4 Sunday at the church with a prayer service at 4:00pm. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020