George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Private
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Nick Combs Obituary
Sioux Falls SD - Nicholas "Nick" Combs, age 24 died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Full obit and online guestbook available georgeboom.com

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Christa Combs of Sioux Falls; son, Carsen Combs; his mother, Shannon Combs of Apache Junction, AZ; father, Tim Combs of Omaha, NE; brother, Eric Smith of Apache Junction, AZ; sister, Shawnda Smith of Worthington, MN; several nephews and nieces; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020
