George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Nick Hoek Jr.

Nick Hoek Jr. Obituary
Nick Hoek Jr.

Renner - Nick Hoek Jr., 86, of Renner, South Dakota, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Avantara Nursing Home (formerly Southridge) in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2 also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marian; daughter, Connie (Rex) France of Rushmore, MN; son, Randy (Laurie) Hoek of Brandon, SD; two grandsons, Dale (Barb) Papka, and Troy (Melissa) Hoek; one granddaughter, Nikki (Joe) Reiter; eight great grandchildren, Taylor "Tay Tay" Hoek, Dylan (Sarah) Hoek Wyatt Papka, Jackson Reiter, Sydney Papka, Zach Marks, and Alicia Marks; and three great-great grandchildren, Paisley, Bentley, and Brycen.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
